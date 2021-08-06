Traffic accidents increased by almost 60 per cent in the second quarter of 2021, new data has shown, potentially reflecting the impact of the pandemic on transport.

A total of 3,594 traffic accidents reported were during the second quarter of 2021, up by 59.4 per cent compared to the number of accidents reported during the same period in 2020.

The spike in accidents could be down to the fact that the pandemic last year had led to a partial shutdown and a spike in teleworking.

The Northern Harbour district, including localities like St Julian’s, Sliema, Birkirkara and Santa Venera, accounted for the most reported traffic accidents, with 1,268 cases, or 35.3 per cent of all reported accidents occurring there.

There were a total of 418 casualties from traffic accidents, marking an increase by 85 per cent from accidents reported last year. Of these, 96 people were grievously injured – 65 people were drivers, 12 passengers and 19 pedestrians or cyclists. Only one driver succumbed to his injuries and died during this time, making a decrease of four less fatalities when compared to 2020.

Some 70.3 per cent of all casualties resulted from accidents where vehicles had collided with each other.

The majority (77.1 per cent) of the grievously injured were male and most people involved in accidents were between 26 and 59 years old.

Most traffic accidents involved passenger cars (55.7 per cent), while 33.5 per cent were motorcycles and 6 per cent were goods-carrying vehicles.

Eight cyclists were hit in traffic accidents during this time, one of whom suffered grievous injuries.

Accidents occurred the most between 12pm and 3pm, with 851 cases of 23.7 per cent happening at these times, followed by the 9am to 12pm bracket, when 800 accidents were reported. The least number of accident were reported between 3am and 6am, with only 35 cases.

Birkirkara was the locality where most (252) traffic accidents were reported, followed by Qormi (207) and Mosta (196).

All districts recorded an increase in road traffic accidents when compared to the second quarter of the previous year. The Northern district registered the highest percentage increase in road traffic accidents at 72 per cent, followed by the Northern Harbour and the Western districts.

In June, Times of Malta reported a total of 121 road projects happening simultaneously, with confusing signage, unfinished jobs and single lanes further compounding the chaos and traffic jams across the island.

Last month, 25-year-old motorcyclists was thrown off his bike after driving through an upturned culvert in a recently rebuilt road in Iklin. He had to be hospitalised for grievous injuries, suffering two cracked ribs, a fractured nose as well as a fractured clavicle.

Traffic data released by the NSO in May showed that traffic accidents had conversely been on the decline in the first quarter of 2021, with collisions declining by 14.7 per cent when compared to figures at the same period in 2020.