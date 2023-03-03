Traffic accidents and casualties increased in 2022’s last quarter when compared to the same period a year earlier, according to the National Statistics Office.

The office said there were seven fatalities while reported traffic accidents reached 3,816, up by 3.2% over the same period in 2021.

Road traffic casualties increased by 0.5% to 381 over the same period in 2021. A total of 84 people - 52 drivers, five passengers and 27 pedestrians/cyclists/others - were grievously injured.

The injuries suffered by three drivers and four pedestrians proved fatal. Five were men. During this quarter, there were two more fatalities than in the same period in 2021.

2022’s last quarter fatalities included two drivers colliding vehicle with vehicle, a vehicle crashing into a property killing the driver and four pedestrians being hit by a vehicle.

The largest number of road traffic casualties (54.9%) involved passenger cars, followed by motorcycles (32%) and goods-carrying vehicles (7.3%).

There were 11 cyclists who were involved in traffic accidents with two suffering insignificant injuries, five slight injuries and four grievous injuries.

Road traffic casualties resulting from accidents between vehicles topped the list with 67.5% of all road traffic casualties.

Annual Perspective

The number of fatalities during 2022 reached 28, up by 19 when compared to the previous year.

In 2022, 1,341 injury accidents were reported, a 5.2% increase (66 accidents) when compared to 2021.

Moreover, 14,372 non-injury accidents were reported, an 11.8% increase (1,512 accidents) when compared to the previous year.

The second quarter of 2022 recorded the highest number of accidents (4,240) while the first quarter of 2022 recorded the highest number of fatalities (9).