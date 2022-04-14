The Regional Road, southbound, was closed to traffic on Thursday morning after a car overturned following a traffic accident off Swieqi.
The accident involving two vehicles, happened at about 7.45am at the junction to Paceville, near the traffic lights.
Rescuers from the Civil Protection Department and an ambulance were on site, but further details were not immediately available.
Motorists have been urged to avoid the area.
