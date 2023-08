The eastbound lane of Sant’ Andrija Road, between Baħar-iċ-Ċaghaq, Pembroke and Swieqi will be closed for road works, as part of the St Andrew’s Road project between Thursday and the following Wednesday, August 30.

The lanes will be closed between 6am and 6pm and traffic from Bahar iċ-Ċagħaq heading towards Pembroke, Swieqi or Valletta will be diverted through Suffolk Road towards Normandy Street.

The road will be fully open between 6pm and 6am.