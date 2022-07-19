Proceeds from traffic fines are being used for embellishment projects, one in the Ħawli area, in Vittoriosa, already being completed and more in the pipeline.

Inaugurated last week by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, the project saw the upgrading of an open space which can now be enjoyed by families.

The project included new concrete paving, the installation of benches and a lighting system, as well as the planting of trees.

Camilleri explained that the Law Enforcement System Agency was investing the proceeds of fines in community projects. He praised the commitment of the Vittoriosa council to provide open spaces for its residents and anyone who visits this locality.

“I am proud that these investments in communities will benefit families and businesses in the hearts of our towns and villages. We have a duty to continue investing in more open spaces, which was one of its electoral pledges,” the minister said.

LESA chief executive Svetlick Flores said the Vittoriosa project was one of 22 the agency had planned to carry out over the next two years.