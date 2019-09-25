Reports of heavy traffic in several parts of the island were received as most children returned to school on Wednesday.

Reports started coming in from well before 8am for some areas, and later for others.

The Coast Road towards St Andrews, tal-Balal in San Ġwann, Naxxar Road in Birkirkara and Mosta Road near Kinds were some of the areas which motorists reported were the worst affected.

In July, the government said it expected demand for free school transport services from students of church and independent schools to pick up this scholastic year.

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo has said that offering free school transport means up to 3,000 fewer cars on local roads "at certain times".

Photo: Jonathan Borg

How was it for parents?

Meanwhile, parents dropping off their children for a new scholastic year at St Paul’s Bay primary school were not too troubled with the traffic situation.

“After three months of holidays I’m relieved,” one mother said, “it’s a bit challenging to occupy the kids, especially when you work.”

The traffic was not too bad coming, she said, however, she anticipated a harder time commuting her way back.

“I didn’t enrol my daughter in free school transport because we live very close and waiting for the transport would change my schedule completely. I can’t afford to waste time in the morning,” she said.

Another parent said that getting an early start generally meant she found no issues in arriving to school on time.

“There was a little bit of chaos on the roads but if you plan from before its not really an issue,” she said.

“As you can see it’s a bit crowded here, even just dropping off the kids creates a bit of an issue traffic-wise.”

How was your commute during the first day of the scholastic year? Share your experience with us at mynews@timesofmalta.com