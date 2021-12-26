Having as few crossings as possible in road networks saves expenses on traffic lights and flyovers, significantly reduces noise and air pollution, and allows traffic to travel faster. In mathematics, road networks (and all other types of networks) can be modelled by using graphs, that is, systems consisting of points called ‘vertices’ connected by lines called ‘edges’. Pál Turán’s formulation of the so-known “crossing number problem” is often recognised as one of the first studies on the number of crossings in graphs.

In the first issue of the Journal of Graph Theory, Turán describes his experience during World War II when he was forced to work in the Nazi labour camps. He recounts that the danger of deportation in Budapest at that time was real. In July 1944, he worked in a brick factory in Budapest. There were some kilns where the bricks were made and some open storage sites where the bricks were stored. The factory had tracks from each kiln to each storage site.

Bricks were put in small wheeled trucks and pushed from kilns to storage sites. He recalls that the work itself was not too hard, but the trucks were harder to push at the points where tracks crossed each other, sometimes causing them to topple over. Inspired by this situation, Turán started to ponder how the factory might be redesigned to minimise the number of crossings between these tracks.

Mathematically, this problem can be formalised as asking for an optimal graph drawing of a complete bipartite graph, whose vertices represent kilns and storage sites, and whose edges represent the tracks from each kiln to each storage site. A complete bipartite graph is one in which each vertex belongs to one of two sets, and every vertex of the first set is connected to every vertex of the second set (refer to the figure for an example).

Vertices of the same set are not connected by an edge. In 1953, Kazimierz Zarankiewicz claimed that he had solved this problem, but sometime later, a flaw in his argument that invalidated his result was discovered by Gerhard Ringel and Paul Kainen. From Turán’s days, the problem of crossing numbers spread out to other graphs.

It has been shown by Michael Garey and David Johnson (1983) that it is not likely that any efficient way to design an optimal drawing with minimum number of crossings can be devised. Thus, efforts have focused around a discussion of particular families of graphs exhibiting regularity features other than the complete bipartite family, which itself still remains an unsolved problem.

John Baptist Gauci is a member of the Department of Mathematics within the Faculty of Science of the University of Malta. Cheryl Zerafa Xuereb is a member of the Department of Mathematics at the Junior College within the University of Malta.

Sound Bites

• In 1983, Jozef Širáň introduced crossing sequences. A crossing sequence of a graph is an ordered sequence of numbers that represent the crossing number of the graph drawn on different surfaces. He noticed that any sequence such that the difference between a term and the successive one is less than or equal to the difference between the same term and the preceding one is the (orientable) crossing sequence of some graph. In 2011, Matt De Vos, Bojan Mohar and Robert Šámal proved that for every positive integers a and b (a>b), there exists a graph whose crossing sequence is a, b, 0.

DID YOU KNOW?

• Every day we are surrounded by countless networks, including roads, phone lines, the internet, computers, and even molecular bonds. Minimising the number of crossings in any network takes a practical use and makes it possible to guarantee a more reliable service. For example, in electronic circuits, faults are more likely to develop at crossings of wires, as the heat and interference at these points is higher than at other points, making them more vulnerable and susceptible to damage.

• There are different ways how the same network/graph can be drawn. One can move vertices and draw edges using either straight lines or curves. The number of crossings exhibited changes according to the drawing used (see figure).

• The number of crossings is also reduced by changing the surface on which a graph is drawn. Typically, the surface used is the plane (or, equivalently, the sphere), but we can consider other surfaces. The introduction of handles has the same effect as adding flyovers, that of removing crossings. For instance, adding a handle to the sphere produces a doughnut-shaped surface called the torus (see figure).

