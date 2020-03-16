Traffic police officers may have tampered with the GPS systems on their motorbikes to facilitate a salary racket, internal investigators believe.

One officer, a senior source looking into the abuse said, was found to have been paid for a week of extra duties while he was on leave and another repeatedly accepted multiple payments of single work shifts.

Some 41 members of the 50-strong traffic unit were arrested over the allegations of extra-duty abuse made by a whistleblower.

The suspect officers were allegedly paid for hundreds of hours in extra duty they never carried out or were paid multiple times for the same shift.

Apart from seven resignations, which included Walter Spiteri, the superintendent who led the section, some 35 officers were suspended. No-one has yet been charged and about 31 officers have been released on police bail.

The probe is being coordinated by the economic crimes unit, the criminal investigations department and the internal affairs unit.

The source said some officers were believed to have covered the GPS tracking system on their motorbikes with tinfoil to stop it from functioning without raising the suspicion of their superiors.

Tracking system covered to stop it from functioning

Some of the officers confronted about this argued that their GPS devices had not worked for months.

A large number of the officers under investigation are raising questions about the reliability of the body evidence compiled. One such officer told Times of Malta a number of the claims made against him would not stand up in court because the evidence was “contradictory and deeply flawed”.

Meanwhile, an investigating officer said that while there were some technical issues with the evidence collected so far, it was clear there was a deep-rooted culture of abuse within the unit.

“If there weren’t issues with the evidence, we would have charged the officers in court by now. But, having said that, we know there was abuse and we will get to the bottom of it,” he said.

The source said that, ultimately, there were officers who had spent months and, in some cases, years, accepting significantly higher pay packets than they were entitled to.

While some officers who had been suspended had only received a few hundred extra euros, others had pocketed a five-figure sum over the years, the source said.

“In the police force payslip, everything is itemised, so if officers were receiving double their salary they should have noticed and flagged it.

“Anything less would make them complicit,” the source noted.