MPs got a taste of how commuters feel every day after parliament was delayed on Wednesday for the second time in a month due to traffic problems.

Parliament's plenary sittings are usually held at 4pm but this month a 9am morning session has also been scheduled for post-budget discussions.

But the country's traffic problems have twice stalled proceedings.

The first time was on November 14, when both Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli and the shadow minister Graziella Galea were stuck in traffic.

On Wednesday, it was the turn of Justice Minister Jonathan Attard, who arrived late for a debate on his portfolio forcing deputy speaker David Agius to suspend the session.

It began again 20 minutes later.

Motorists experienced heavy traffic jams on Wednesday morning in different localities.

One frustrated driver provided a list to Times of Malta of the closed roads he came across on his morning commute.

"I am trying to go to work, I left from Mellieħa and Xemxija's main road is closed," he said.

Choc-a-block traffic reported in the North, as road from Mellieħa going down to Selmun is reported closed.

"The road of Miżieb is closed and that of Għajn Tuffieħa too. It took me over an hour to travel from Mellieħa to Manikata, and I have not even left Manikata yet," the driver said.

"All the roads closed at once... if I knew I would have rented a helicopter."

Popular Facebook page 'Maltese Roads Traffic Updates' also reported that the road from Mellieħa going down to Selmun is closed.

It also reported that Burmarrad road is closed to traffic from both directions due to ongoing roadworks, and reported heavy southbound traffic in Marsa.

Weeks ago drivers were involved in nationwide traffic chaos due to a huge Sigma convention that was being held close to the Marsa flyover.

Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia suggested that such large conventions should start after rush hour to avoid traffic jams.