Following the launch of Wisegambler.com, Traffic Puma Ltd is now making the move to launch its first product in the United States. The trademarked Americasino.com will cater to the online gambling needs that US citizens of legal age might have.

Traffic Puma Ltd will only be promoting licensed operators and strictly adhere to the gambling laws of each state it obtains licences in.

“We are very excited to be a part of the regulated affiliate market in the US. Traffic Puma Ltd has recently acquired their permit to operate in New Jersey with more states still in the application process, including, but not limited to Pennsylvania, Illinois and West Virginia,” said head of legal Agnė Galvelytė.

“Our focus is to offer our players a fast and user-friendly portal, with the best offers to all available legalised operators in the US,” added director Ken Larsen.

Due to the surge in popularity and the number of states that now offer online gambling, there has been a dramatic increase in revenue as well as numbers of players. This year alone there is a predicted global yield of $500 billion in the gambling industry, with 10 per cent coming from online venues.

Interestingly, the US is one of the more significant markets despite being relatively new to online gaming. There has already been a significant increase in revenue through both online gaming and sports betting, before the COVID-19 outbreak, particularly in states such as New Jersey, which can be capitalised on by newly arriving marketing affiliates like Americasino.com.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/