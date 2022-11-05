A car crashed into a barrier at the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass on Saturday night in an incident that caused heavy traffic in the area.

The crash happened at around 6 pm, according to witnesses, and police said that some people were taken to hospital.

It is not thought their injuries are serious at this stage.

Police and officials from Enemalta were at the scene, where a lamppost was also damaged.

The car crashed into a barrier and skidded across the road, witnesses at the scene said.

Police are investigating.