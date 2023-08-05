Enforcement officers checking vehicles in Buġibba issued a contravention for every three cars inspected this week, figures released by Transport Malta on Saturday revealed.
Transport Malta enforcement officers working with the police force stopped 279 vehicles during the nighttime stop on Friday. The stops resulted in 94 contraventions being issued, and three people placed under arrest.
Motorists were caught infringing all sorts of traffic rules – from driving without insurance or a valid licence to having defective lights or tinted windows.
Video: Transport Malta
The contraventions that were issued included:
- 23 vehicles with expired licences or licences that were not affixed
- 18 vehicles with defective lights
- 12 vehicles with overly tinted windows
- 10 vehicles with covered or non-visible number plates
- 7 vehicles without fire extinguishers
- 5 vehicles in a poor state of upkeep
- 4 vehicles without a first aid kit
- 4 chaffeurs not wearing clothing in line with safety standards
- 3 drivers without a valid insurance policy
- 3 drivers without a valid driving licence
- 1 vehicle carrying an excessive load
- 1 vehicle without a valid tag
- 1 vehicle with an ineffective silencer
- 1 driver who carried out an illegal U-turn
- 1 driver caught driving a car without authorisation. Both driver and car owner were fined