Enforcement officers checking vehicles in Buġibba issued a contravention for every three cars inspected this week, figures released by Transport Malta on Saturday revealed.

Transport Malta enforcement officers working with the police force stopped 279 vehicles during the nighttime stop on Friday. The stops resulted in 94 contraventions being issued, and three people placed under arrest.

Motorists were caught infringing all sorts of traffic rules – from driving without insurance or a valid licence to having defective lights or tinted windows.

Video: Transport Malta

The contraventions that were issued included: