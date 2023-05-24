Motorists heading for Għadira Bay on Wednesday morning were stuck in an hour-long traffic jam in Mellieħa as they waited for a stretch of freshly-laid tarmac to dry.
The traffic jam started from the top of Mellieħa hill all the way down to the Seabank Hotel.
"It took us an hour just to crawl down the street, and we are only halfway down," one motorist told Times of Malta.
"People were getting out of their cars to smoke by the side of the road."
A layer of tarmac was laid during the night on the two northbound lanes to Ċirkewwa and it needed to dry before the road could be reopened for traffic, a source at Infrastructure Malta explained. It was not immediately known why the tarmac had not dried by the early morning, with the weather or the quality of the material possibly having played a part.
Some of the traffic was diverted to an alternative lane but could not keep up with the flow.
Għadira Bay is currently a construction zone, as works continue on an €8 million embellishment project covering the promenade and the road from the Seabank Hotel roundabout to the roundabout near the red tower.
The southbound road from Ċirkewwa to Mellieħa previously had two lanes and its reduction to a single lane has raised fears of traffic congestion, especially due to traffic from the Gozo ferries.
Workers are currently also completing the finishing touches on the promenade and the entire project is expected to be completed by the end of June.
