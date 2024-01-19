The pressing issue of Malta’s traffic congestion demands innovative solutions. The country’s unique geographical constraints and burgeoning population make traditional approaches to traffic management less effective. It’s time to think outside the box and implement strategies that not only alleviate congestion but also enhance the quality of life for all Maltese citizens.

One transformative approach lies in shifting from a penalty-focused system to a reward-based mentality. Instead of solely penalising traffic offences, why not incentivise good driving habits and the efficient use of transportation? This could include rewards for carpooling, using the free public transport available or even adhering to speed limits and traffic regulations.

Such incentives can be in the form of tax deductions, discounts on the renewal of the car licences or even a points system leading to some sort of vouchers (think BCRS system, for example).

This positive reinforcement strategy could significantly alter driving habits, reduce congestion and improve road safety. I always believe that if we instil a rewarding mentality rather than a punitive one, we can all get more people on board and let them embrace a positive change.

To specifically address rush hour traffic, flexible work hours and remote working options could be key. We had a golden opportunity during the dreaded COVID years but it seems that we didn’t really learn much from it as nowadays we are back to our old habits. Encouraging businesses to adopt staggered working hours or to allow employees to work from home can drastically reduce the number of vehicles on the road during peak times.

It’s time that we try and motivate companies to go for more of a hybrid model, where their employees are encouraged to share their time between being at the office and working from home. A hybrid model will allow companies to still get their teams together at the office for key hours of their business; however, when there’s no need for everyone to be at the office, the employees would be allowed to work from their homes. This would, thus, reduce some of the pressures on our roads.

The cost of licence fees could be directly proportional to the number of kilometres driven each year - Alan Abela-Wadge

Additionally, enhancing the reliability and comfort of public transportation can make it a more attractive option, further reducing the number of private vehicles during these critical hours. This is easier said than done and much more work can be done on this. As it stands, even though public transport is free, it is still not as efficient as most people want it to be.

A novel idea for Malta could be the introduction of a pro-rated road tax system, where the cost of licence fees is directly proportional to the number of kilometres driven each year. This approach not only encourages less driving but also is fairer as it bases the cost of the licence on actual road usage rather than a flat rate.

This system could incentivise the use of alternative transport modes, leading to fewer cars on the road and less overall congestion as well.

The challenge of traffic in Malta, albeit difficult, is not insurmountable. By adopting innovative strategies focused on rewards, rather than penalties, Malta can pave the way towards a more efficient and less congested future. These initiatives require the cooperation of the government, businesses and citizens alike but the result ‒ a smoother, faster and more pleasant journey for all – is well worth the effort.

Such proposals should always be done in conjunction with major infrastructural projects. However, we should not rely solely on such projects. Such incentives, together with many other similar incentives, could only help the issue at hand.

Alan Abela Wadge is a former president of the Nationalist Party’s local councillors and a former Msida local councillor.