Infrastructure Malta is introducing a short diversion for traffic going into the airport because of works on the building of a flyover at the roundabout before the Kirkop tunnels.
The agency said the existing access road (Il-Karwija Road) from the Gudja (Airport) roundabout will be closed this evening.
Diversion signs are being put up taking traffic to Hal Far Road then left to the temporary airport access road.
