Four-time Olympic gold medal winner Mo Farah, who was born in Somalia and trafficked to Britain as a child, joined the UN migration agency on Tuesday as its first global goodwill ambassador.

The athletics great, who retired in September aged 40, said he wanted to help people in similar circumstances to overcome their experiences.

Farah won the 5,000 metres and 10,000 metres at both the London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics in a stellar long-distance running career.

But in July 2022 he revealed that his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin and he had been illegally trafficked into Britain as a child.

