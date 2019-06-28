I keep wondering to myself how Joseph Muscat can disguise himself so well in front of all the European leaders when, not so long ago, he and Alfred Sant adamantly refused to vote ‘yes’ in Malta’s EU referendum. How can the Maltese electorate remain loyal to this man?

Dr Muscat dreamed big. From the very first day he was sworn in as Prime Minister, he had a goal and a vision. He dreamed of a high position in the European Union and that’s what he is working hard for now. If he succeeds he will certainly thank voters for being so foolish to vote him in.

Unfortunately, the Maltese electorate never learn. In 2013 and again in 2017 and 2019, Dr Muscat managed to use a platform in favour of good governance, social justice and environment. The people believed him.

In the meantime, the state of the country’s Opposition is deteriorating very fast as we watch with amazement the internal civil wars. It’s pathetic and tragic.

Who is going to sort out this mess? Where is the PN heading? The PN should unite. They must get their act together, perhaps under new leadership, but something surely needs to be done. It’s true that what goes up must come down. But when? In 20 years?

The PN needs to move very fast. It’s in complete disarray and leaving Dr Muscat and those surrounding him relaxed and unperturbed. It has to unite under one leader as this government has been ignoring basic democratic principles and undermining good governance for far too long.