The Goat, or Who’s Sylvia? by American playwright Edward Albee will be performed by Upstart Productions Drama Company at The Black Studio, Ħamrun, today and tomorrow.

This is multi-award winning bold tragicomedy examines the limits of society’s tolerance – or intolerance – regarding love and its possible sexual expression, and also engages the meaning of faithfulness, or of infidelity, in human relationships.

Anthony Ellul and Marceline Galea portray a middle-aged, idyllic couple Martin Gray and Stevie; Preston Carbonaro plays the role of their adolescent gay son Billy, while Patrick Tanti plays Ross, a judgemental, hypocritical cynic and old friend of the family.

It is directed by Jane Zammit.

It is rated 16+. To reserve tickets, available at the door, call 9942 1415, 7934 6304 or e-mail ejclemmer@gmail.com.