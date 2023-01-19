A truck driver is in a critical condition in hospital after he was involved in a head-on collision with a trailer at Ħal Far road on Thursday morning.

The 66-year-old from Zabbar was trapped in the cabin of his blue Bedford truck after it crashed through a wall into a field in the incident at around 10.45am.

He was rescued by members of the Civil Protection Department and taken to hospital.

The 60-year-old driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, a red MAN trailer, which was carrying milk, was uninjured.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier.

He told Times of Malta that the road was slippery at the time of the collision.

"Because my cabin is bigger I bounced around and remained unharmed," said the 60-year-old, from Kirkop.

Heavy vehicles backed up on the road after the accident.

Black rubbish bags being carried by the Bedford truck were strewn around the road along with vehicle parts. Traffic expert and lawyer Mario Buttigieg was on the scene as the magisterial inquiry began.

The road was closed, leading to large queues of traffic in the area.