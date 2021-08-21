The team behind the Dance Education Package that uses movement to explore the themes of gender equality and diversity while aiming for quality in education is calling out for participants for its upcoming train the trainer workshops, which will be led by creative psychotherapist Rachel Calleja.

Participants will be given a working pack to facilitate their practices as well as professional advice. The package is replete with warm-ups, choreographic scores and creative ways of engaging students in the conversation about gender equality and diversity. It was created with 8- to 15- year-old students in mind, however, the material is adaptable to different age groups.

One can book a three-hour train the trainer workshop at Spazju Kreattiv by filling in a form found on the centre’s website.

The sessions will be held on October 28, from 9.30am to 12.30pm; on October 29 from 9.30am to 12.30pm; on October 30 from 10.30am to 1.30pm and on October 31, from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

This project addresses the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), focusing on three goals in particular: #14 Life Below Water – to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas, and marine resources for sustainable development, #4 Quality Education – to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all, and #5 Gender Equality − to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.

All of this is to be achieved through three creative art forms: digital games, storytelling and dance in order to raise awareness of these global issues through innovative methods of learning while in an informal environment.

The workshops, being held at Spazju Kreattiv, will abide by COVID-19 health and safety regulations. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.