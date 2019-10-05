Updated 3pm, adds MUT statement

University students who are studying to become teachers have spent an average of €300 to €400 to buy supplies for teaching practice, the Union of Professional Educators – Voice of the Workers (UPE) has said.

UPE executive head Graham Sansone said that this reflected a trend in which teachers were resorting to spending their own funds on supplies to enrich the learning experience for their students.

He said that while some teachers had access to a class allowance, this was not available to all educators, and that student teachers should be compensated for their time spent in the classroom.

“These students are youths, realistically their stipend is all they have,” Mr Sansone said.

“They deserve a good increase that reflects the expectations of their studies, but they should also be compensated for their time. There should be a pro-rata payment for education students who do their teaching practice in our schools because they are quite literally filling the gaps in our education system.”

Mr Sansone was speaking during a UPE gathering to mark Educator’s Day, a profession, the union has said, that has been “ignored and forgotten”.

Teachers' unions have been cranking up pressure on authorities to get a handle on teacher numbers and to invest in improving run-down classrooms in schools across the country.

Concerns about a teacher shortage were dismissed by Finance Minister Edward Scicluna earlier this week, however. Speaking on Xtra, Prof. Scicluna insisted that Malta's teacher-to-student ratio was high and that there was no shortage of teachers.

Mr Sansone took umbrage at that claim. Educators, he said, were being shouldered with extra responsibilities and more teachers were leaving the profession, with fewer students considering it as a career.

UPE thanked educators for their “sterling work” even though the “odds were stacked against them”.

They said that educators were soldiering on, staying away longer for their families to prepare resources for their students, as well as acting like family to students who didn’t find the support they needed at home.

Mr Sansone also said that the ratio of educators supervising school transport was not sufficient the number of students availing of the service, which was creating difficulty, particularly where children in wheelchairs or with a mobility impairment needed more individual attention.

“We cannot shortchange these children from the attention that they need,” he said, “but from the minute they leave the house those children become the educator’s responsibility and its unjust to put them in these situations.”

Mr Sansone said that the union found "closed doors and a lack of acknowledgment that there is a problem" when it turned to the Education Ministry.

MUT laments lack of resources

In a statement to celebrate the day, the Malta Union of Teachers said all newly recruited educators in state schools had not been provided with proper resources such as laptops.

Security in schools, the union said, was also a major issue as educational authorities had not yet allocated the required number of educators to carry out supervision before and after school hours.

"This seemingly cost-cutting exercise is leaving the most vulnerable students unsupervised. Apart from this, our appeal is once again being made for measures to increase proper security in schools before similar accidents to the ones we had in the past years.”

The union noted that while teachers were once highly respected professionals, valued, trusted and accepted as inspirational role models for young people, they now served as scapegoats for the failures of the education system.

“As we commemorate World Teachers’ Day 2019, we must take time to look at the future of the profession and the role of young teachers in it – taking onboard the changing climate of education and schooling, the need to draw in and retain a new generation of dedicated educators, and to prepare them for the 21st century challenges of ‘teaching in diversity’ and ‘diversity in teaching'," the MUT said.