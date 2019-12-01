Employees of pizza franchise Domino’s attended a mandatory sanitation training session by Pieter Gray, a pre auditor and tutor from the National Sanitation Foundation (UK) and by Domino’s head of training consultant Kalia Roumanou.

The training itself was organised by Famalco Group and held at their head office training centre in Attard.

The first day of training featured a seminar on global store food safety, with the main topics of interest including food safety and risk factors, cleanliness, maintenance and facility, storage, knowledge and compliance, as well as violations.

The training was critical for employees to operate in strict line with food safety regulations and, although many of the team members of Domino’s Malta are already certified with qualifications, the training itself was seen as a refresher to keep standards high. The second day of training included a store walkthrough and an unofficial pre audit of the Domino’s Qawra outlet.

The National Sanitation Foundation team were guided through every stage of food preparation and delivery, whereby they were able to see employees working and implementing the necessary precautions. Impressed with the high levels of organisation and cleanliness, it was concluded that the stores are in line with all international expectations.

The Domino’s team take the responsibility of food safety extremely serious.

While being pleased with the results of the training, the team understand their duty to maintain standards and provide customers with the best possible experience.

For more information, call 2144 2144 or visit www.dominos.com.mt. Domino’s Malta is a retail and hospitality business unit within Famalco Building Businesses.