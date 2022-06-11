The government together with the Chamber of Commerce, the Family Business Office and Malta Enterprise have launched training courses aimed at family businesses.

Launching the initiative, Minister for Enterprise Miriam Dalli urged family businesses to be at the forefront in adapting to be resilient.

“It is not always easy for these businesses to adapt to certain processes, such as recruiting non family members, set up a board, adapt new technologies or to perform auditing processes and management on a global level.

"These are the challenges that we need to address if we want the Maltese economy to continue to be competitive and resilient, as well as addressing the needs of our businesses. As government we are offering assistance to businesses and continuous training for the employers, however the operations deserve all the support during the renewal of the business,” Dalli said.

The sessions have been drafted by the Chairperson of the Family Business committee within the Chamber of Commerce, Silvan Mifsud.

“Challenges brought by the pandemic and the new challenges faced due to geopolitical tensions, mean family businesses need to have better structure, and take strategic decision be more flexible and more efficient to adapt to the of the market that they operate in. For this aim the committee for family businesses within the Chamber of Commerce felt the need to offer training specifically on this regard," he said.

Those interested may register here: https://www.chamberorganizer.com/Calendar/moreinfo_responsive.php?eventid=422562&org_id=MLTA&fbclid=IwAR0t8wh1HkcWO38ZENy4lvobNI10AlsrMTMsWaxS7lVFR0yxUC6Lcow3SHo