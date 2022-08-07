The Emerging Lions Leadership Institute (ELLI) recently held a training programme to prepare Lions Club members for leadership positions. The training was organised by past Zone chairperson Lion Judith Debono of Lions Provisional Zone Malta and conducted over three days by Massimo Di Pietro at The Victoria hotel in Sliema.

The course was intensive and well attended.

Participation by all Lions members, who worked closely together during the various sessions, made the training course a highly successful one.