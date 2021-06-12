Ultra-triathlete Fabio Spiteri is planning to become the second person to ever cycle around the Sicilian coast in less than two days in September to raise funds for animal shelters.

He will not be stopping – nor sleeping – until he completes the 1,000-kilometre distance on his bicycle.

It is not the first time Spiteri, who currently holds the national record of double and triple ironman, has cycled around the neighbouring island for charity. But he now intends to knock off eight hours from the 56 it took him to complete the challenge last year.

“Basically, I am doing the same event but faster,” Spiteri said as he gears up for the trek.

The first 24 hours will be okay but the second will be brutal

Last year, he had to stop cycling during the night due to a COVID-19 curfew, which meant no movement from 11pm to 5am. This year, stopping and sleeping are not an option. That is because, in these super long distances, a good sleep is beneficial for the recovery of broken muscle tissue and to regain strength, so two days without rest would definitely slow down his pace and see his endurance deteriorate by the hour, Spiteri explained.

“The first 24 hours will be okay but the second will be brutal. I would also need to have small 20-minute breaks every four hours to take off my cycling shoes, walk straight to change position from cycling, massage my legs, neck and shoulders and try to absorb some good nutrition.”

Only one other person has so far managed this feat in under 48 hours – Maurizio Mezzasalma completed the tour in 43 hours and 44 minutes.

“But, apart from being a personal challenge, I am also doing it to collect money for animal shelters as I did last year,” Spiteri said, adding that donation channels will soon be set up.

“I would love to collect more than last year’s €21,000 for the simple reason that this challenge will be harsh from every aspect – both physical and mental.

“The training is hard and the event will be even harder,” he envisaged.

The money collected will go towards 16 animal shelters around the country, improving the fate of cats, dogs, horses and rabbits and Spiteri also intends to donate some funds to help refurbish a dog shelter in Canicatti, Sicily.

Until then, he is training daily but leaves his long 10- to 18-hour bike rides for Sicily, to which he is travelling every two weeks to prepare himself in a much safer environment and to be able to cycle across higher hills.