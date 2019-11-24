The University of Malta is hosting a short, intensive training school from January 20 to 22, 2020, aimed at giving local and foreign conservation managers, practitioners, policymakers and young adult researchers insights in useful investigative genomic tools and their outputs to improve the effectiveness of conservation monitoring and management of wild plants and animals, as well as diverse habitats and ecosystems.

The first Genomic Biodiversity Knowledge for Resilient Ecosystems (G-BIKE) COST Action train­ing school is being organised by the University’s Conservation Biology Research Group and led by conservation biologist Adriana Vella. Also contributing to the training school will be 10 international experienced experts from Europe and the US who have worked on diverse ecosystems and different plant and animal species. The school will explore the latest developments in the use and applications of molecular genetic techniques, considering the specific backgrounds of the participants and their needs in upgrading their skills as conservation practitioners.

The year 2020 marks an important deadline in numerous biodiversity conservation targets set at international and European levels. Innovative tools to achieve these targets accurately, efficiently and with minimal disturbance to species and habitats also involve molecular genetics and genomics techniques. It is therefore essential to allow the DNA of any species, population and specimen to shed light on otherwise inaccessible information about the genetic identity, resilience and adaptation of organisms in a changing natural environment, which is also affected by anthropogenic activities.

Vella has worked on vulnerable species of the Maltese islands using both field and laboratory work for over 20 years, and has promoted scientific recognition of the conservation needs of local and regional marine and terrestrial biodiversity. This has led her to focus on diverse species such as dolphins, whales, turtles, bony and cartilaginous fish species, insects, crabs, reptiles, hedgehogs and bats. This conservation work has allowed her to apply diverse research tools and to contribute to projects where science and policymaking could dialogue to promote sustainable development and effective conservation planning and management from national to European levels.

Applications are to be received by December 8.

To apply and for further information, visit www.um.edu.mt/events/gbike2020.