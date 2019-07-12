Aġenzija Żgħażagħ recently organised an information and training seminar for youth organisations. The aim of the seminar, hosted by the Gozo Ministry, was to give further details about the agency’s funding schemes, train participants how to develop a project proposal and promote the Erasmus+ programme.

During the seminar, participants also had the opportunity to learn more about the agency’s Be Active and Assistance for You (A4U) funding schemes. The A4U is intended to assist youth organisations to improve their facilities and acquire resources to assist them in their work. The scheme targets community projects.

The seminar ended with a presentation by EUPA on the ‘European Solidarity Corps’ and other Erasmus+ mobility projects.

Youth organisations and young people interested in these schemes are to contact Aġenzija Żgħażagħ on 2258 6700 or send an e-mail to agenzija.zghazagh@gov.mt.