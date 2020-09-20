The Juventus Academy hosted 120 boys and girls last week to a five-day training camp by the champions in Malta. NICOLÒ SARTI, Juventus Academy Head Coach since 2015 speaks about the intrinsic core values that the Juventus Academy seeks to impart through such training camps.

What makes a Juventus training experience different from other clubs’ similar camps?

“The beauty of every training camp conducted by the Juventus Academy is that each programme is discussed and personalised with the club’s team. We retain the intrinsic qualities that familiarise the children with Juventus and the teaching methods that only one of the greatest clubs in the world can provide.

