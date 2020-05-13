The Oxford College of Marketing, in association with a number of international organisations and individual experts have put together a selection of courses to deliver training support for the Maltese tourism and hospitality trade during COVID-19 period, enabling the tourism sector and its workforce to come back stronger after the emergency has passed.

The team has organised tailor-made options while some modules and courses have been developed specifically for this programme.

The participating organisations and experts are the Oxford College of Marketing, the Malcolm McDonald Academy, RedRoute International, Andrew Harvey and his team together with a team of mentors who can supplement the chosen courses with personalised sessions.

All courses and programmes are free of charge, forming part of a scheme put up by the Malta Tourism Authority in association with the Ministry for Tourism and Consumer Protection entitled ‘Empowering the Tourism Workforce through-Learning’.

Registration can be made directly through the dedicated area on the MTA website by clicking on Oxford College of Marketing. Applications are open until May 16, 2020.