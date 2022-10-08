Rail traffic on a bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland resumed after a blast damaged the structure on Saturday, its operator said in a statement.

Grand Service Express, which operates services between Crimea and Russia, said two trains left the peninsula in the early evening for Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

"The trains will pass over the Crimean bridge," the company said on Telegram.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian presidential advisor has suggested that Moscow was involved in the blast on the bridge which links the occupied Crimean peninsula to the Russian mainland on Saturday.

"It is worth noting that the truck that detonated, according to all indications, entered the bridge from the Russian side. So the answers should be sought in Russia," Kyiv's presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said in comments released by the presidency.