Trane, a leading provider of cooling and heating air-conditioning and refrigeration systems, recently hosted a seminar for local engineers and maintenance personnel.

The seminar, entitled ‘Holistic Electric Solutions from Freezing to High Temperature Heating’, was organised in collaboration with Trane’s local agents, Satariano Ltd, and was held at the Westin Dragonara Resort.

While introducing the Trane team, Ray Satariano, director of Satariano Ltd, said they were proud to be associated with Trane, a company renowned for the provision of energy-efficient and sustainable solutions in refrigeration systems.

He added: “Satariano has been representing Trane for years, supplying chillers to local hotels, factories, shopping centres and even hospitals, while also offering outstanding seasonal servicing.”

Valerio Micali gave a brief introduction about the company and its legacy. He said that the company’s mission is “to upgrade the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments”.

The seminar was also addressed by Cristiano Olivieri and Nicholas Bau, who gave presentations on heating and cooling systems, and by Marco Cerasi, who presented the Trane service portfolio and long-term maintenance plan.

Trane offers technical expertise and know-how for different building types and helps assure that initial specifications get off to the right start. At the design stage, Trane engineers work with each customer to define and select the best equipment and control solutions that meet one’s specific needs.

As pioneers in the industry, Trane strives to be at the forefront with the latest technologies and innovations.