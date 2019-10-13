Trane, a leading provider of cooling and heating air-conditioning and refrigeration systems, hosted a conference for local engineers and maintenance personnel. The seminar, entitled ‘HV and AC Products for Tomorrow… Today’, was organised in collaboration with Trane’s local agents, Satariano Ltd, and was held at the Westin Dragonara Resort.

While introducing the Trane team, Ray Satariano, director of Satariano Ltd, said they were proud to be associated with Trane, a company renowned for the provision of energy-efficient and sustainable solutions in refrigeration systems.

Mr Satariano added: “Satariano has been representing Trane for decades, having supplied chillers to local hotels and factories, shopping centres and even hospitals, while also offering outstanding seasonal servicing.”

Valerio Micali gave a brief introduction about the company and its legacy. “The rich legacy of Trane serves as the foundation for the next 100 years and the commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” he said. The company’s mission is to upgrade the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments.

The seminar was also addressed by Giancarlo Balena presenting Trane Commercial Systems and customer-driven solutions. Cristiano Olivieri presented new refrigerants and F-Gas regulations, while Marco Cerasi presented the Trane service portfolio and long-term maintenance plan.

Trane offers technical expertise and know-how for different building types and helps assure that initial specifications get off to the right start. At the design stage, Trane engineers work with each customer to define and select the best equipment and control solutions that meet one’s specific needs.