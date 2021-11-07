There are various invaluable skills children learn through sports that can be pragmatic to other areas of life.

Athletes come across many notions during their sports career that help them build self-confidence, become more disciplined and take calculated risks. There is no doubt that sport develops life skills and it provides kids with opportunities that translate to many facets of life.

Let’s take football as an example.

Unlike various other activities, football prepares young children with experiences they face in adulthood but above all teaches them social skills that cannot be replicated in the same means outside the field of play.

Football instils a lifelong effect on those who practice it regularly. Many times, when I meet friends, former footballers, we rarely talk about the results accomplished on the pitch, the wins or losses.

