HSBC Malta’s sustained updating of its digital platforms, virtual services and online tools are helping its business customers adapt to change and maintain visibility and enhanced control over their finances.

This award-winning online banking platform is accessible through HSBCnet and offers a fast, simple and secure way to run one’s business remotely. HSBCnet offers the possibility for businesses to pay bills, stop payments, view account balances and transfer funds, anytime and anywhere around the world. With its new interface and new search and filtering capabilities, HSBCnet makes it easy for business customers to run their business wherever they are.

Through HSBCnet, customers can combine payments in various currencies and take advantage of flexible reporting tools that facilitate cash flow management and supply chain needs. In addition, HSBCnet adopts the highest standards of security including biometric login, giving customers peace of mind. System enhancements are centralised and so there is no need to download updates.

Joyce Grech, head of commercial banking at HSBC Malta, said: “HSBCnet allows our business customers to operate their finances whenever and wherever is most convenient for them. Our trained employees are also always here to help, through our online live chat service which is available Monday to Friday from 8am till 5pm as well as our easy to use 24/7 virtual assistant support feature. All this can also be done from a customer’s personal mobile phone, as the HSBCnet mobile app is available on all iPhone and android smartphones.”

Meanwhile, a new feature will allow customers to use their mobile devices to generate their HSBCnet security code when logging on to HSBCnet. With mobile authentication, customers can use their mobile device to log on and access HSBCnet services, instead of using a physical security device.

To register or for more information on the HSBCnet platform and how to set up mobile authentication, call the HSBC contact centre on 2380 8000, visit https://www.business.hsbc.com.mt/hsbcnet or connect via live chat by logging on HSBCnet. To log on to the platform, visit hsbcnet.com.