As we slowly move out of the crisis management phase of the COVID pandemic, politician policymakers need to engage in a soul-searching exercise to define their vision for bringing about transformational change in our public health system.

The public health and care system needs a root and branch reform to ensure that it is fit to meet the challenge of upgrading the services provided by our public hospitals and by the social care, primary care, mental health and community-based branches of the NHS.

On the agenda of reform should also be the negative impact on people’s health and well-being from overdevelopment, environmental degradation and increased pollution. All these have a lasting effect on people’s health, especially in children.

Public health reform must start by prioritising the well-being of the medical and carer workforce. Even before the pandemic, our public health system increasingly relied on foreign healthcare workers. The strategy of reliance on often low-paid workers has discouraged local young people from considering healthcare as a viable career.

Another factor that needs to be managed is the stressful conditions faced by many healthcare workers. Improved working conditions, including better financial compensation, are necessary to ensure that more young people join the healthcare professions.

Beyond the formal health and care workforce, there is a critical need to optimise the services that are provided by voluntary and community sector organisations. They need to be provided with tangible, ongoing support to carry out their mission of care among members of society stricken by ill-health and related misfortunes.

A second priority is to tackle deeply entrenched socioeconomic inequalities partly caused by deficiencies in the availability of adequate housing and affordable healthy food, and by the incidence of child poverty. Similarly, it is alarming that Malta has one of the highest obesity levels in the EU among children and adults.

Our political leaders need to prove that they genuinely want to adopt a ‘levelling up’ agenda. We need to address some uncomfortable realities like the substandard quality of housing that could affect some families’ mental and physical health, especially in children. We must no longer tolerate a situation where some school-age children lack proper nourishment.

A future government needs to set binding and ambitious targets to improve the nation’s health and reduce its inequalities. These targets need to be reinforced with clear accountability. Such a strategy should achieve faster progress across the full spectrum of social and economic determinants of health.

A third priority is a reform in the governance of our public health system. In recent years, the system has been plagued by scandals and waste of taxpayers’ money. The privatisation of the management of three public hospitals and the plundering of financial resources in the St Vincent de Paul Residence upgrade are a result of incompetent politicians getting involved in the management of public health.

To minimise the risk of corruption and ensure better value for money, public health management should be entrusted to an autonomous foundation that would manage the facilities and services with funds allocated to it on an annual basis.

Medical staff and healthcare professionals would share responsibility for the system’s operations with the foundation’s governing body and the administration board. The government’s role would be that of setting socioeconomic objectives, financing investment and monitoring results.

Ultimately, investment in the human and physical public health infrastructure must be underpinned by reliable and sustainable sources of finance directed exclusively to serving the public’s interest.