The Kunsill Studenti Junior College (KSJC) recently transformed the students’ space where the council holds debates, distributes information and meets the students.

The office, sponsored by Bank of Valletta, is designed to be conducive to a creative safe atmosphere that instigates discussion, creativity and planning.

“Thanks to BOV, the modern look and relaxed ambience of the new KSJC office is going to create a more convenient and functional area of service,” said Kleaven Pisani, president of the Kunsill Studenti Junior College.

“This will enable us to focus on our work throughout the year, solidifying the best possible experience for Junior College students. This fresh looking office is more appealing to students and will result in KSJC being even closer to students than ever before.”

Vanessa Borg, BOV marketing manager, said: “We believe that students are very important stakeholders in our society. They are the leaders of tomorrow and they should be in the centre of discussions as from today. At Bank of Valletta, we felt that we can help support these students in making this happen.”