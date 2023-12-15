These industry leaders reveal the transformative power of this innovative service, offering insights into how it has revolutionized their organizational landscapes. Wolt for Work, a cutting-edge platform designed to enhance workplace convenience, connects employees with seamless food and grocery delivery options.

Join us as these companies delve into the profound impact of Wolt for Work within their unique work environments.

Play North- Ifigeneia Stefani, People and Culture Specialist

1. Could you describe your experience with Wolt for Work? What’s the added value provided to your organisation?

Wolt for Work has been very user friendly and efficient. It has provided our organisation with a great way for ease of use in our employee’s daily life.

2. How do your company’s employees respond to this new benefit?

They love it. They were all familiar with the app as they have been customers, and the implementation was extra easy.

3. What makes Wolt for Work stand out from other options in the market and why would you recommend this service to other companies?

It provides a very user-friendly approach to one’s needs and is efficient which is what any company would want.

For a while we were looking for a tool that is user friendly, easy to use on the administrative side and being a great benefit with an impact to our employee’s daily routine. Wolt for work ticked all the boxes, even the finance department is happy now :) Also, we could not have asked for a better and faster problem solver account manager, thanks Lindsay.

1. Could you describe your experience with Wolt for Work? What’s the added value provided to your organisation?

Wolt for Work is its user-friendly interface, which makes ordering meals super easy. The platform is designed to be intuitive and efficient, ensuring that employees can quickly browse through the available options, customize their orders, order together, and receive timely deliveries. Additionally, the integration of advanced features such as real-time tracking allows for enhanced transparency and convenience throughout the process. Moreover, Wolt for Work boasts a robust network of partner restaurants, ensuring a wide selection of high-quality and diverse culinary experience and has great customer support.

2. How do your company’s employees respond to this new benefit?

Employees see Wolt as a great benefit due to the flexibility it offers them in how, when, and where they can use the Wolt credits. Furthermore, with the flexibility to order meals through Wolt, employees can save time during their lunch break, which can be used for personal activities or relaxation.

3. What makes Wolt for Work stand out from other options in the market and why would you recommend this service to other companies?

One of the standout features of Wolt for Work is its ability to seamlessly adapt to the evolving work landscape. Whether employees are operating from the confines of an office or the comfort of their homes, this platform ensures that their nutritional needs are met. Gone are the days of restrictive cafeteria hours or the tedious task of preparing packed lunches. Wolt for Work provides the flexibility to order meals that suit individual tastes, dietary preferences, and specific work schedules.

Game Lounge- Alessia Trotto, Events & Vibe Coordinator

1. Could you describe your experience with Wolt for Work? What is the added value provided to your organisation?

Our experience with Wolt for Work has been extremely positive. The service has added significant value to our organization in multiple ways. Firstly, it has greatly enhanced our employees’ convenience and well-being by offering a seamless solution for food and supermarket deliveries. The user-friendly app and prompt deliveries have streamlined meal planning and grocery shopping, allowing our staff to save time. Also, we buy Wolt gift cards for each employee, and we receive these in a couple of minutes.

2. How do your company’s employees respond to this new benefit?

The response from our company’s employees to the introduction of Wolt for Work has been overwhelmingly favourable. The ability to easily order meals from a variety of local restaurants and have groceries delivered to their doorstep has been met with enthusiasm. Our employees appreciate the flexibility and options that Wolt for Work provides, especially during busy workdays or when they need to balance work commitments with personal tasks. However, since we buy the gift card for them, they have one year to use this instead of just a month.

3. What makes Wolt for Work stand out from other options in the market and why would you recommend this service to other companies?

What sets Wolt for Work apart from other options in the market is its comprehensive approach to both food, supermarket & other shop deliveries. Not only does it provide an extensive selection of restaurants for meals, but it also offers a seamless integration for grocery shopping, and any other needs. Moreover, the intuitive app, efficient delivery, and attentive customer service contribute to a premium experience.

Based on our experience, I would recommend Wolt for Work to other companies. Its convenience, variety, and positive impact on employee satisfaction align well with modern workplace values.

In the dynamic world of iGaming, Wolt for Work stands tall as a cornerstone of convenience and efficiency, as highlighted by the experiences shared by Play North, Hero Gaming, and Game Lounge. This innovative platform, with its user-friendly interface and comprehensive services, has redefined the workplace experience, elevating employee satisfaction and operational fluidity. Wolt for Work isn't just a service; it's a strategic ally in crafting thriving work environments.

To explore how Wolt for Work can revolutionize your workplace, visit their website here. As these companies continue to embrace its versatile benefits, their resounding endorsement solidifies Wolt for Work's reputation as a premier solution for businesses seeking to enhance employee experience through adaptable and thoughtful innovations.