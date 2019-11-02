A new calendar month means a new edition of Sunday Circle. The November issue features transgender activist and model Karly May on digital and print covers in honour of this year’s Transgender Day of Remembrance (November 20). In the article, Karly talks about transitioning from male to female, informing her family, and coming to terms with how the world sees her.

Meanwhile, environmental activist Cami Appelgren makes her official return with a feature with editor Iggy Fenech, a feature in which she talks about what she’s been up to over the past two months and her upcoming role as an investigative journalist with a particular focus on environmentalism.

This issue is also chock-a-block with articles about art and culture. Former Sunday Circle editor Ramona Depares edits a special cultural round-up section, and is interviewed about her first creative project, the book Beltin: Stejjer Minn Nies Minsija. Lisa Gwen, meanwhile, shares an investigative piece which reviews how abortion, women’s reproductive rights, and the pro- and anti-choice movements have manifested themselves in local art. Style is also a major component of the November serving of Sunday Circle with two interviews conducted by fashion writer Anna Marie Galea: the first with retail powerhouse Michelle Farrugia, and the second with fashion designer Drew Warhurst.

The magazine is rounded up with an interview with the current reigning WFF European Pro-Bikini Champion, Leanne Bartolo, on how she is preparing to represent Malta in the upcoming World Championships.

With a revamped layout and font, the November issue of Sunday Circle is out tomorrow as a printed magazine with The Sunday Times of Malta and as a free, interactive digital magazine on www.tommag.com.