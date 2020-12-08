Footballer Mara Gomez announced Monday she intends to continue progressing “without any kind of ceiling”, after becoming the first transgender player to have taken the field in a match in Argentina’s women’s championship.

“Today I started and I can believe that things are happening, that they are succeeding,” said Gomez, despite her team Villa San Carlos’s loss 7-1 against Lanus, in the second day of first division A. “I’m happy to be able to play in the women’s league.”

“It’s not an individual conquest, it’s a social, collective question,” the 23-year-old told AFP.

Gomez was authorized on November 28 to play in the women’s first division, after a long battle in a country where the life expectancy for transgender women is between 32 and 40 years old.

The football player said she signed an agreement with the Argentine Football Association, which requires her to undergo hormone treatment.

