Sinologist Salvatore Giuffrè will participate in the official launch of L-Analetti – Konfuċju, which he translated directly from classical Chinese into Maltese. The book is published by SKS Publishers.

The launch event, conjunctly organised by SKS Publishers and the China Cultural Centre (Malta), is being held on January 12 at 7pm at the China Cultural Centre, Melita Street, Valletta.

Giuffrè will read excerpts from Confucius’s Analects and give concluding remarks on Confucian philosophy’s relevance and main characteristics.

L-Analetti – Konfuċju was exhibited at the Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF) between November 24-27 last year.

This publication was supported by the Malta Book Fund 2017 and was the first Maltese book to be exhibited and launched at the prestigious BIBF.

Salvatore Giuffrè

The volume, which is edited by Sergio Portelli, head of the Department of Translation, Terminology and Interpreting Studies at the University of Malta, includes an introduction comprising information on Confucius’s biography and his times, the key concepts in the text, as well as issues related to language and style, the annotated translation, a glossary of terms and a bibliography.

This publication was partially financed by the Malta Book Fund and the China Cultural Centre.

The public is invited to attend the launch event and may field questions to Giuffrè. A reception will follow this literary evening.