It is the plight of many parents who have their faith at heart to see their children becoming uninterested in it as they grow up. As little children these youngsters may have even enjoyed praying the rosary with their parents and attending Sunday Mass. Then, little by little, they start distancing themselves and take to living in a totally secularised way.

There are many reasons why this is happening, and some are beyond the possibility of parents’ control. But there are areas that parents can handle better.

Often, a person’s faith is the faith of the society in which the person lives. The society of our western world has been changing rapidly since the war. Our acquired ability to solve many problems has helped us get rid of the false image of God as the One who plugs holes. However, it also led to the idea that we can manage on our own. This greatly influences our values and choices.

Youngsters are implanted in this culture and they imbibe its mentality. Add to this their need to belong to a peer group as they take their distance from the family without feeling strong enough to face the world on their own.

Peer groups have the habit of imposing conditions on anybody who would want to be a member. This makes it difficult for parents to guide their growing children into going against the grain. Good communication, that is communication with a lot of listening, would be helpful.

However, there are things we grown-ups can do.

Ways of living the faith that were useful in the past may not be helpful today. Older generations tend to live the Gospel values interiorly and express their faith outwardly through the practise of devotions.

In transmitting the faith they often insist with their offspring to practise devotions, including Mass, often lived as a devotion. This tends to lead youths to equate faith with devotions, whereas devotions are only ‘tools’ through which we ask for God’s grace to live the Gospel.

I believe there are two foremost tenets of Christianity:

Christianity is values, and I would add, human values. This is what our Lord had lived and taught. He showed us how to live in a genuinely human way.

Secondly, given that we live in a contaminated world, it is not possible for us to live the Gospel values without God’s saving help. This is salvation: our Lord, through his obedience to the Father, made it possible for us to live our humanity in a genuine way. This would resonate with what youths experience in the depth of their being. In their moments of quiet reflection, youngsters know that living genuinely humanly is the only way to real happiness and that, given the force of our basic instincts which push us in the opposite direction, we cannot do this on our own steam.

In this perspective, Mass attendance will not be just a devotion but a moment when the community comes together to express their gratitude for God’s gift of salvation and to ask for God’s ongoing help to live the Gospel values which make us truly human.

Fr Alfred Micallef is member of the Society of Jesus