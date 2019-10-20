With the introduction of the ride-hailing business in Malta, a lot of discussion and deliberation has been held by individuals within the public sector into the use of this service as a primary method of transportation and an alternative to buying your own car.

Ride-hailing has been welcomed as the next step in the modernisation of traditional chauffer-driven taxi services, where customers are able to hail vehicles, locate drivers and view prices beforehand, all done through the simplicity of a single downloadable application on any hand-held device.

The fact that the majority of Maltese people prefer to own their own car and that new drivers are increasing every year serves to add to the growing concerns of limited public transport services, traffic and congestion.

The use of ride-hailing is a fantastic step in maximising individual safety

The popularity of ride-hailing is mainly due to issues like safety, economy, parking and accessibility. Thanks to these characteristics, ride-hailing companies like Famalco Group’s iGO, offer customers an excellent transport alternative over car ownership.

The use of ride-hailing is a fantastic step in maximising individual safety when on the road. This service, especially during the evening, may serve to lift constraints on an enjoyable night out, avoiding unfortunate accidents. The service always provides customers with attentively assessed and qualified drivers whose visible user rating is on display, guaranteeing professional service at all times.

Economically impactful benefits brought on by ride-hailing services are not to be taken lightly. Ride-hailing initiatives offer fantastic incentives for enterprising drivers looking for full-time or part-time employment within the mobility industry.

A part solution implemented by ride-hailing companies, in an effort to reduce traffic congestion, is the introduction of ride-sharing. This concept is a carpooling initiative that shares the same objective as ride-hailing – where, while the customer rides towards their destination, other individuals heading in the same direction may be picked up along the way. The ride-sharing service proves to be a great approach in consideration to the number of cars on the road, reducing the environmental impact and ride costs.

