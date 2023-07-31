Transport Malta has spent €1.2 million on repairing five recently acquired boats, but the vessels still cannot be used, the Nationalist Party said on Monday.

The boats were bought for €900,000 after a call for tenders.

The call was issued three times until a supplier was selected but the boats did not match specifications, even after repairs were made, Ivan Castillo, PN spokesman on maritime transport said.

18 Transport Malta officers have since relied on two old boats, one of which is also defective.

Castillo observed that Transport Mata had ignored the PN's previous request for an internal investigation.

He said the auditor-general, who is carrying out an investigation, should also look into the tendering process and whether the vessels ever matched specifications.

Enforcement of maritime laws at sea was important, the PN said, and enforcement officers should be given the tools to conduct operations effectively and safely.