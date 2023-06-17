Transport Malta has taken action against a cab driver who was captured on video allowing two passengers to climb into his car boot.

In the video, the driver of the car filming the incident can be heard repeatedly telling the other driver, "remove them from there... I'm going to report you."

"These flagrant violations of passenger safety measures and disregard for traffic laws are appalling and unacceptable," the agency said after the video emerged on Saturday.

Transport Malta stressed that such activities endanger the lives of passengers and undermine the integrity of the public transport system."

Immediate action had been taken against the driver involved and the case had been handed over to the police who would issue charges in the coming days.

Transport Malta's Enforcement Unit had conducted an "extensive search" to identify the driver and later suspended the tag allowing him to work in the cab industry, the agency said.

The footage was brought to public attention after being shared on Facebook by former Opposition leader Adrian Delia.

"How long have I been begging [in parliament] to find out how many Y-plates are being given out carelessly (bl-addoċċ)?" Delia asked.

In an apparent swipe at standards of driving in other countries, Delia slammed the lack of training for road users new to Malta.

"How long have I been saying they are importing drivers coming from a culture of driving that's totally alien to ours and even though they don't know our rules within a week they are on the roads without any training?" he asked.