A Transport Malta enforcement officer was grievously injured in a late-night crash on the Birkirkara bypass, police said in a statement on Saturday.

The official, a 44-year-old man, was riding a BMW Transport Malta motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with a Toyota Yaris Cross and Skoda Citigo.

The incident was reported to the police at around 12.30am.

A medical team was called to the site and took the officer to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. The drivers of the Yaris and Citigo, a 52-year-old St Paul’s Bay man and 41-year-old Sliema resident respectively, were not hurt.

Police said they are also investigating the incident.