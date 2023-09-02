A Transport Malta enforcement officer was grievously injured in a late-night crash on the Birkirkara bypass, police said in a statement on Saturday.

The official, a 44-year-old man, was riding a BMW Transport Malta motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with a Toyota Yaris Cross and Skoda Citigo.

The incident was reported to the police at around 12.30am.

A medical team was called to the site and took the officer to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. The drivers of the Yaris and Citigo, a 52-year-old St Paul’s Bay man and 41-year-old Sliema resident respectively, were not hurt.

Police said they are also investigating the incident.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.