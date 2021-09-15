Transport Malta will beef up a free towing service as part of measures to relieve traffic congestion.

Transport Minister Ian Borg said on Wednesday that the towing service will operate from Monday to Friday to quickly remove vehicles in congested areas. It can be reached on telephone 80073399.

Borg said the authority will also run a 'Back to school' campaign for safer driving as the volume of traffic builds up.

Older Maltese and Gozitan students are being encouraged to make use of two new bus routes that would take them directly from the fast ferry in Valletta to MCAST, the University of Malta and Junior College, he said.

Route 150 which runs from Valletta to MCAST and Route 300 connects Valletta to the university and Junior College.

Transport Malta had also bought four motorcycles for its enforcement unit, increasing the fleet to nine.

The minister urged motorists to use a new app by Malta Roads Traffic Update to help them plan their journey.