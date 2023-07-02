Three passenger vans were found to be driven by drivers who were not carrying the required licence tag during inspections carried out by Transport Malta officials late on Saturday in Paceville.

TM said its officials inspected 95 Y-plated vehicles and several e-scooters near Pender Gardens.

One of the vans was found to have faulty lighting and two were wrongly parked. One vehicle was obstructing the carriageway, hindering traffic flow, and another vehicle was involved in an unauthorised sale.

The operation also targeted e-scooters. Nineteen were found to be causing obstructions. Fifteen riders were found not wearing safety vests. Two scooters were found parked in front of garages.

TM said its officials also conducted a foot patrol along the Sliema/St Julian's promenade.