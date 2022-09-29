The government has made another u-turn about plans to extend the yacht marina at Kalkara, but the Planning Authority needs to establish and explain whether the current marina footprint would be enlarged under the reorganisation of moonings that is said to be underway, the PN said on Thursday.

NGO Graffitti raised the alarm earlier this week, saying government plans would take up all the creek. Plans submitted to the Planning Authority appeared to confirm that view, but Transport Malta later said that the marina would not be extended, but a reorganisation of moorings was underway.

PN spokesman Ivan Castillo said this was the second time, after 2019, that the government had dropped plans to extend the marina.

The Transport Malta statement denying plans for an extension was strange since there had been correspondence about the extension plans application (PA/06431/2020) with the environmental authority in 2021 and Heritage Malta in August, Castillo said.

He said the people deserved to know what exactly Transport Malta was proposing and how the plans would benefit boat owners and residents.

The PA should ask Transport Malta to indicate the area where moorings would be reorganised and to show whether the current marina footprint would increase.