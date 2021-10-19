Services at Transport Malta offices in Paola were suspended on Tuesday after internet cables servicing the offices were damaged during nearby works.

In a statement, the authority said that due to technical difficulties that were out of its control, services offered to the public at the A3 Towers, Triq l-Arkata, Paola, had been temporarily suspended.

It is understood that the offices were left without internet following damage caused by a third party.

All services are operating normally from Transport Malta offices in Triq Pantar, Ħal Lija.

Transport Malta apologised for any inconvenience the suspension caused and said it is working with the contractor that accidentally caused the damage, to ensure services offered from the offices in Paola are restored as soon as possible.