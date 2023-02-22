A Transport Malta official was grievously injured on Wednesday morning when a stationary motorbike fell on him on Triq l-Infetti, Mdina.
The police said in a statement that a 46-year-old man from Naxxar hit the bike - parked at an angle to close off access to the road - with his Hyundai Tucson.
Consequently, the motorbike hit the 51-year-old TM official, who was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified to have suffered grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
