A Transport Malta official was grievously injured on Wednesday morning when a stationary motorbike fell on him on Triq l-Infetti, Mdina.

The police said in a statement that a 46-year-old man from Naxxar hit the bike - parked at an angle to close off access to the road - with his Hyundai Tucson.

Consequently, the motorbike hit the 51-year-old TM official, who was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.